Ajimobi Tasks Makinde On Governance

Former Governor of Oyo State, Mr Abiola Ajimobi, has admonished his successor, Governor Seyi Makinde, to build on successes of his administration and stop looking at mundane issues.

Ajimobi, at a reception organised for him by Ibadan Elders Forum last Saturday, said that the state could not afford to go back in terms of development.

The reception ceremony, held at the Ibadan House, Oke- Aremo, attracted prominent sons and daughters of the state.

“I pray that Makinde succeeds as governor of the state. It is in our interest that he should succeed.

“We have raised the bar of governance in this state and can’t afford to see it go down again.

“I heard them say that members of our cabinet carted away government cars. We have served and left. He should stop looking at mundane issues,” he said.

The former governor said that those he worked with during his time did not profess themselves to be perfect, urging the new governor to build on their success in the interest of the citizenry.

Ajimobi said that his administration met the state in bricks and left it in marbles, urging Ajimobi to be a progressive governor.

“He must build and not demolish. He must correct and not destroy. We must not return to the era of brigandage.

“We know the dual carriage roads we built can’t be returned to single lane and the bridges we have constructed cannot be pulled down. We have taken Oyo to greater heights and it must not go down.

“Every journey begins with a step and it ends with a step. We did not achieve perfection but achieved successes,” Ajimobi said.