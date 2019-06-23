Where Is The Best Place To Bet?

Online sports’ betting is quickly becoming a popular industry in the world. Hundreds of billions of dollars are wagered online every year with many types of bets and games to bet on. Many people gamble for fun, while others make a living out of it. However, the trick lies in finding the best website that caters for your needs and safety. Either way, you can be sure there is a reputable and safe sports betting site that will even payout your winnings quickly.

Betway

For first-timers, Betway offers a 100% sports betting bonus of up to £30. However, to ensure you get to enjoy this, you have to meet the requirements and follow Betway’s welcome bonus rules. First, you’ll have to place a minimum deposit of £10 and place bets equivalent to the value of your initial deposit. Remember, that you must place your qualifying bet within seven days after making your first deposit. However, if you fail to do so, you lose the opportunity to take advantage of the Betway bonus.

Betway has gone an extra mile to ensure that that their betting environment is 100% secure. Their payment processing options are reliable, trusted, and well-recognised. eCORGA – an independent gaming regulator – has given Betway a Safe and Fair certificate thanks to their 128-bit SSL digital encryption. Click here https://www.betway.com.gh/ to place a wager on the site.

Bet365

Bet365 has a mobile app that allows you to use both Android and iPhone devices – download the Android version and iOS version via App Store from the bet365 site itself. The bet365 mobile app is arguably one of the best betting apps, and unlike some competitors, it offers the same functionality and range of betting options as the desktop site. That means options like in-play and live streaming are available on mobile devices, and all primary account services can also be accessed.

In terms of security, the site is protected by an SSL certificate. The program encrypts all data to and from all website to protect sensitive information including credit or debit details and most of all, personal information.

Intertops

Intertops have introduced a refer-a-friend bonus program, giving you 10% of each friend’s first deposit, up to $20. The super-popular bettor has a chance to earn a boosted 50% up to $50 for every fifth friend they refer. Moreover, customers can choose between their three-tier sign-up bonuses, which has a different rollover limit and a maximum bonus of $200 on a $400 deposit.

In terms of depositing, Intertops has a wide range of options and supported currencies. Most methods have a minimum deposit of $20, with EcoPayz, you can quickly start with a $10 deposit. At Intertops there is no max cap with bank wires. Intertops have gone a step further to accept cryptocurrency – allows Bitcoin deposits and withdrawals.

888sport

As expected of any big publicly traded company 888sport offer a 24/7 customer service, and you can call anytime you have a problem, and they quickly deal with it. All possible questions are sectioned at their FAQ part on their site where they are detailed, well pointed out and can save you time with simple answers. However, if your problem needs attention, they answer quickly, speak various languages, and are eager to please.

In terms of deposits, 888sport offer many ways, including MasterCard, Visa, Skrill, Paypal, Paysafe, and Neteller. You can virtually start an account with as little money as you want, and the process is quick and safe.