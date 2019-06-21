Unidentified Gunman Opens Fire On Youths Riding Horses In Kano

An unidentified gunman, last Wednesday, opened fire on youths, injuring some of them, while they were enjoying horse rides, as part of activities to mark the wedding ceremony of a colleague in Kano.

All those, who suffered varying degrees of gunshot injuries were rushed to the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital.

In an interview, the father of one of the victims, Malam Mohammed Abdullahi, described the incident, as very unfortunate.

“I have never witnessed this kind of madness in my life, for someone to just open fire on innocent youths, without any just cause.”

As of the time of filing this report, the victims were still at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, receiving treatment.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Kano State Police Command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, who confirmed the shooting, said he was yet to receive details of the incident.

According to him, the police will comb the area, in order to arrest and interrogate the perpetrator, to establish the reason for his action.

He added that at the end of the day, the gunman would be charged to court.