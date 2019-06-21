Snakes Invade Anambra Hospital -Lawmaker

Snakes and rodents have taken over the Enugwu Ukwu General Hospital in the Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State.

This is coming barely six months after scores of corpses got burnt in the hospital’s morgue.

The lawmaker representing the area in the Anambra State House Assembly, Timothy Ifedioramma raised the issue during plenary, yesterday.

He said: “Snakes now attack doctors and nurses on duty while patients shun the place.

“The government has really abandoned that hospital. Each time I confront the Commissioner for Health, he would say they want to upgrade the hospital.

“But we can’t wait until it is upgraded. Nothing works there now. No laboratory and the mortuary got burnt in December last year; all of that is as a result of negligence and abandonment by government.

“Our women don’t have any place to be delivered of their babies. Private hospitals are charging a lot and government hospitals are non-existent.

“I want to get some of them into a health insurance scheme but at the same time, how can somebody who is sick in the village go to Awka or Onitsha to access medical care, when we have a very big structure like Enugwu-Ukwu General Hospital.”

“There is a need to draw attention to the hospital. It needs to be equipped so that people at the grassroots can access the health facility.”