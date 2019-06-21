RSNC GM Tasks NAWOJ On Advocacy To Rural Women …Calls For Welfare Package For Retired Members

The General Manager, Rivers State Newspaper Corporation (RSNC), publishers of The Tide Newspaper, Mr Vincent Ake has charged Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Rivers State, to take more advocacy to rural women, especially on laws that protect their rights, so they would be able to break the silence whenever they are abused or intimidated.

He made the charge yesterday, when members of the 2019 NAWOJ Week Planning Committee paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Port Harcourt.

Ake advised that sensitisation advocacy should also be extended to market women as well as girls in secondary schools to enlighten them on these laws. He added that it is easier to secure the attention of women and girls as a women group than when men champion the same course.

“Try your best as an advocacy group to take advocacy visits to rural women, women in the market place and to girls’ schools to enlighten them on the implication of drug abuse before we lost our brilliant and intelligent girls in the society to drugs,” he said.

He maintained that NAWOJ as an affiliate of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has been there to cater for women’s peculiar needs, adding that the issue of environment affects everybody and a shift to the black soot problems experienced in the Niger Delta region does not only affect the women, but all in the society.

He, however, commended the 2019 NAWOJ Week Workshop Topic: ‘Clean The Niger Delta, Save Our Women,’ but charged them to sensitise the public the more on how best to eradicate this black soot as it is adversely affecting the health of the people.

Meanwhile, the RSNC boss has urged NAWOJ leadership to start planning a start-up package for its members both retired and those at the verge of retiring, so that they don’t die of loneliness and frustration after retirement.

In his words: “Take care of the aging members, make a workshop on how they can plan their lives after retirement.”

The explained that loneliness and frustration triggers lots of illnesses in the body after retirement and as such should be guided against by putting these packages in place to give them hope to live on in life after retirement.

The General Manager also used the occasion to call on the body in charge of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) to grow beyond peripheral level of the clean-up exercise into the human development stage, so that it can benefit the common man.

He emphasised that the clean-up should be fast enough, so that the environment is made clean for the people to live in, noting that the awards of contracts does not affect the common man.

Earlier, the Chairman of the 2019 NAWOJ Week Planning Committee, Mrs Chapp-Jumbo Ilanye, had stated that the committee was on an advocacy visit to the corporation to seek for blessings and counsels on the way forward for the success of the NAWOJ Week.

Jumbo noted that NAWOJ was created basically to meet peculiar needs of women through the organisation of workshops, trainings, advocacy and public awareness sensitisation in order to ensure that justice is given to the women in the society.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana & Emmanuel Daniel