Rivers, Among Most Secure States In Nigeria -SSG

The Secretary to the Rivers State Government (SSG), Dr Tammy Danagogo, yesterday, said that the state was among the most secured 10 states in Nigeria.

Danagogo stated this after the inauguration of 2019 National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Batch ‘B’ Corps Members deployed to Rivers State in Nonwa-Gbam, Tai Local Government Area of the state.

He emphasised that the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike was tackling insecurity in the state head-on without compromise.

The SSG, who represented the state governor at the event, said, “If you take the national average, I can tell you that Rivers is among the most secured states in Nigeria.

“Yes, there are occasional, few and in between flashpoints but if you compare nationally, Rivers will count among the 10 states where security can be guaranteed,” he said.

According to Danagogo, if corps members can serve in known volatile states in the country, Rivers is a safe home for them.

“There may be few places where action should be taken, and I assure everyone that it will be done,” he added.

The SSG disclosed that he would discuss the ongoing 5,000-capacity amphi-theatre auditorium under construction by the Rivers State Government with the governor.

“It is one of the issues that I will place before the governor; he started it, I am confident that he will complete it.

“If you are in Rivers State, you will know that Governor Wike is a man that always finishes whatever he started,” he added.

He also said that the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) scheme has contributed immensely to the development of rural areas.

The SSG said that the scheme was a veritable vehicle for mobilising educated Nigerian youths towards national re-orientation and rebirth.

He said that corps members had over the years contributed their quota in development through various Community Development Service (CDS) projects.

“These projects initiated and executed are in the areas of education, agriculture, healthcare delivery and rural infrastructure, so you are charged to do same in your own time,” he said.

He commended the management of the NYSC for its efforts in improving the operations of the scheme to make corps members self employed at the end of the service year.

He urged the corps members to take advantage of the NYSC Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme to be self-reliant.

Earlier in his address, NYSC Coordinator in Rivers State, Mr Chiwendu Chukwu, disclosed that a total of 2,626 corps members have reported and registered for the orientation.

Chukwu said that 1,377 out of the total registered corps members were females while 1,249 were males.

He thanked the Rivers State Government for the commitment and support to the scheme.