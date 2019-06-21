Renewed B’ Haram Attacks Fuel New Displacement In Borno

Renewed attacks on some communities by Boko Haram insurgents have fuelled new displacement of persons in Borno, the state emergency management agency (SEMA) has said.

SEMA executive chairperson, Hajiya Yabawa Kolo, told journalists at the sideline of a forum to mark the World Refugees Day at the United Nations House in Maiduguri, Borno State that more people were fleeing their homes as Boko Haram attacks vulnerable communities in the state, a development which pushed up the number of displacement.

“We have more displacement and it is expected that this displacement will bring new challenge of shelter, food distribution and sanitation,” Kolo said.

She said the agency had, however, made efforts to decongest Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps by opening a new camp.

“The overall growth in mass displacement has continued to exceed the rate at which solutions are being found,” she stated. She said the best solution to addressing challenges at the camps was the voluntary return of the refugees and IDPs to their homes. She assured that government would abide by the Kampala agreement on voluntary and safe return of the displaced persons to their homes.

She said the theme of this year Refugees Day: “Take a step,” was apt as the Borno government had already taken a step by commencing the rebuilding of destroyed houses and public facilities to facilitate conducive return of the IDPs and refugees.