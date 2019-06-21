Police Parade Three Teachers Over Leaked WAEC Question Papers

Three secondary school teachers arrested recently for allegedly aiding and abating malpractices in West African Examinations Council,WAEC,in three states in the South were yesterday,paraded by the police in Abuja.

Police Public Relation Officer Mr. Frank Uba parades the teachers who engaged in use internet and social media to perpetrate WAEC examination malpractice in Abuja yesterday.

The teachers, who were paraded before newsmen at the Force Headqarters, Abuja,by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, however, feigned ignorant of their offence,as according them,they merely snapped questions of examinations already written by students with their phones, saying they didn’t know such act constituted an offence.

According to them, their actions were merely to later go through the questions and provide their answers for the WAEC candidates in the schools they are teaching so they can know questions not correctly answered in the examination.

The teachers who identified themselves as Godstime Onuoha,Uche Chukwuma and Ibuokanma Darlington,all staff of some secondary schools in Imo, Anambra and Rivers States, respectively, according to the Force Headqarters’ image maker,Frank Mba,were allegedly caught while in possession of WAEC questions papers.

Mbah, explained that the questions were careful concealed on their mobile phones where they leaked to students through group WhatsApp platforms they established for the students, prior to any subjects they were to write.