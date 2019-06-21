PenCom Organises Workshop For Prospective Retirees In Edo, Delta

The National Pension Commission (PenCom), yesterday held a pre-retirement workshop for workers due to retire in 2020 from the private sector and the federal civil service in Edo and Delta.

PenCom’s Acting Director General (DG), Mrs Aisha Umar-Dahir said the objective of the workshop was to expose the prospective retirees to the complexities of preparing for retirement.

She said through the workshop, the retirees would become aware of uniform set of rules, regulations and standards partaining to pension administration, including payment of retirement benefits.

Represented by Mr Adesola Adeseun, head, South West Zonal Office, Umar-Dahir said one of the objectives of the Pension Reform Act (PRA 2014) “is to ensure that every retiree receives his retirement benefits as and when due. ”

The acting DG said necessary computations of retirees’ benefits and submission to the Budget Office of the Federation for appropriation, were some of the reasons for pre-retirement verification and enrollment exercise.

She said since inception, the commission had conducted 12 enrollment exercises, adding that PenCom was currently preparing for another exercise for federal government employees of treasury-funded MDAs due for retirement in 2020.

“As part of our annual regulatory activities, the commission has finalised arrangements to commence the verification of prospective retirees from the public service of the federation in 2020.

“The verification exercise is scheduled to hold from July 1 to August 2, 2019 in 15 centres across the country.

“The forthcoming exercise, therefore, necessitated the need to undertake adequate sensitisation and public enlightenment in order to prepare prospective retirees on the steps to take towards a hitch free retirement life,” she said.

Some of the prospective retirees, who spoke with newsmen commended PenCom for the workshop, saying it had provided them the opportunity to ask questions on grey areas about the scheme.

Mr Ibrahim Obaze said: “I am relieved because the information at my disposal from this workshop has allayed my fears.

“It will help many of us to avoid the pitfalls our senior colleagues fell into for lack of credible information.”