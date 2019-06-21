PDP Governors Blast Police Over Alleged Raid On Ishaku’s Residence

Governor òf Bayelsa State and Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Governor’s Forum, Seriake Dickson has condemned alleged police raid on the residence of the Governor of Taraba State, Darius Ishaku, recently.

Police operatives led by a Deputy Superintendent of Police who alleged to have claimed that he had a warrant from the Presidency’s Special Investigation Panel to raid the house to conduct a search.

In a statement by his media adviser, Media Relations, Fidelis Soriwei late last night, Dickson called on police authorities to investigate the alleged invasion with a view to identifying the culprits for necessary action.

The Governor also urged the national security establishment to adopt appropriate measures to protect Governor Ishaku, members of his family and officials.

The statement read: “We hereby condemn the invasion and forcible entry into the Abuja residence of the Taraba State Governor, Arc Darius Ishaku, by people who claim to be police operatives.

“We condemn the illegal action and call on the police authorities to investigate this disturbing incident with a view to bringing the suspect to book.

“We also call on the national security establishment to take the requisite step to protect Gov Ishaku, members of his family and officials.”