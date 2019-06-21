Ogoni Raids: Go After Criminals, MOSOP Urges JTF …As Ndigbara Denies Involvement In Criminality

Following the ongoing operations in some Ogoni communities by men of the Joint Military Task Force, in which innocent lives and property have been allegedly lost, the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP), has called on the authorities and men of the Joint Military Task Force (JTF) to exercise caution in carrying out their operations.

A statement signed by the Publicity Secretary, Sunny Zorvah, quoted MOSOP’s President, Legborsi Pyagbara, as saying that, “Whilst we do not support any act of criminality by anyone or community, we also expect the security agencies on legitimate assignments in our communities to conduct themselves in a manner that does not cause avoidable deeper crisis or result in killings of innocent persons and destruction of property in the area in cause of fighting crime or going after crime suspect(s)”.

According to the statement, “MOSOP also strongly condemns the reported killing of military personnel on duty along Tai- Gokana axis and the invasion of Ogoni communities, leading to the death of innocent persons”.

It argued that, “Reports have it that heavily armed military men on Sunday, June 16, 2019, raided houses, arrested natives and shot sporadically in Gio community in Tai Local Government Area(in Ogoniland).

Meanwhile, a former Niger Delta agitator Solomon Ndigbara, has denied involvement in any act of criminality or violence in parts of Ogoniland, Rivers State.

Ndigbara, in a letter sent to the Area Commander, Nigeria Police Bori, Khana Local Government Area of the state wondered why despite his contributions to the peace and development of the area and the State in general, he was still being hated and linked with the current insecurity in Ogoni.

While reiterating that he has committed himself to propagating peace since he embraced the Federal Government Amnesty and promised not to destroy the legacies of prominent Ogoni and Niger Delta forebears, including Paul Birabi, Ken Saro-Wiwa and Isaac Adaka Boro.

He said that any effort aimed at restoring peace in Ogoni should not be left to one individual, but for concerted efforts by genuine and well-meaning persons and institutions that are willing to work harmoniously in the interest of the people.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana/Dennis Naku