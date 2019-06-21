NYSC 2019 Batch B Orientation Commences In Edo

The Coordinator of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Edo State Mr Adebayo Ojo has congratulated corps members in 2019 Batch B for making their orientation course and administration of oath of allegiance.

Ojo made the commendation yesterday during an interview with newsmen after the swearing-in ceremony of 2019 Batch B Corp Members held at Okada Grammar School, Okada, Edo State.

He said that the orientation programme was a very important segment of the service year which provided a platform to corp members to cooperate.

“While the orientation period is designed to foster cooperation among corp members, it also provides an ideal environment for comprehensive distillation.

“In the course of the orientation exercise, the corp members will be introduced to various issues bordering on good governance and national security.

“We also expose the corp members to different cultures and traditions of their host communities in order for them to adapt,”he said.

Ojo said the 2019 Batch A comprised 1966 corp members made up of 1011 male and 955 female members registered for the orientation.

“They have shown keen interest in all camp activities and have been interacting with one another irrespective of their tribal differences,” he said.