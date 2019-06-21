NTDC Advocates Cross-Industry Synergy To Boost Tourism Sector

The Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC) last Thursday called for synergy between stakeholders from various industries to boost the tourism sector.

The Director-General of the corporation, Mr Folorunsho Coker, made the call in an interview with newsmen in Abuja.

Coker said such synergy would boost tourism industry, present positive image about the country, create job opportunities as well as generate more revenue for the country and investors.

“Marketing and presenting the positive image of Nigeria is a collective responsibility for everyone of us as patriotic Nigerians.

“So the corporation is advocating for a cross-industry support from everyone, especially those in the entertainment, sports, music, film industries as professionals to be image makers of the country and sell Nigeria’s products.

“We can showcase things, objects, wears and lifestyle that portray the Nigerian identity, culture, tourist sites and the love for our country on our various social media platform.

“This will further encourage tourists to visit and partake from our rich and beautiful identity,’’ he said.

The NTDC boss called on stakeholders in the hospitality, transport, entertainment, tourism sector to synergise and produce a single product that will make the sector thrive.

“We need to come together and create a single product that is easy to sell, buy and produce.

“We need to address issues of transportation, visa, accommodation, sites and entertainment that tourists can enjoy when they book for a visit”, he said.

“This will encourage tourists to visit Nigeria knowing fully-well that a schedule has been made with options and access to things that would make their stay easy, hitch-free and enjoyable,’’ he said.

Coker, therefore, reiterated the commitment of the corporation toward improving the tourism industry and improving the nation’s revenue.