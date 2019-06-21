NPA Assures On Safety, Access Roads

The management of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has assured port users of safety of their lives and property, as well as access to cleared cargoes from the seaports.

This was contained in a statement made available to The Tide by the General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communication, Engr Adam Jatto, recently.

The authority, which was reacting to a 40- feet container that crushed three fairly used vehicles cleared from Tin Can Island Port in Lagos during the heavy rainfall in Lagos last weekend.

The damaged vehicles, NPA said were two Toyota Corolla (Blue and Brown) and another yet to be identified vehicle.

But, NPA in a statement, assureg her various customers and stakeholders of her continued responsibilities in ensuring that all necessary measures are taken in providing a secured and friendly environment for customer satisfaction and efficient service delivery.

“We regret any inconvenience this accident may have caused the general public, especially the port community and assure of prompt response to issues when they occur”, the statement said.

Chinedu Wosu