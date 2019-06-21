NNPC Explains Why Buhari Removed Baru As NNPC GMD

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, has revealed the reason behind the removal of its Group Managing Director, Dr. Maikanti Baru by President Muhammadu Buhari.

President Buhari appointed Mele Kolo Kyari as the new GMD NNPC on Wednesday, thereby relieving Baru of his responsibility.

The corporation, in a statement yesterday by the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs, Ndu Ughamadu, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu issued in Abuja, explained that Baru is due for statutory retirement on July 7, 2019 on the ground of attainment of 60 years retirement age.

NNPC further explained that Kyari doubled, since 13th May, 2018, as Nigeria’s National Representative to the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). It said Kyari would be bringing to his new appointment more than 27 years of experience in the various value chains of the Petroleum Industry.

According to Ughamadu, Roland Onoriode Ewubare who hails from the South-South region of the country and is appointed Chief Operating Officer, Upstream, was until his new appointment Group General Manager, National Petroleum Investments and Management Services, a Corporate Services (NAPIMS) unit of the corporation headquartered in Lagos. Before his NAPIMS’ appointment, he was Managing Director of the Integrated Data Services Limited (IDSL), a seismic data acquisition company of NNPC based in Benin.

The statement explained that Engr. Mustapha Yinusa Yakubu hails from North Central region of the Country and is newly appointed as Chief Operating Officer, Refining and Petrochemicals.