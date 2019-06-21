NLNG Train 7 Job To Provide 15,000 Jobs …Wike Assures RSG’s Support For Project

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has declared that the state government would support the Train 7 project of the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited because of its potential to create about 15,000 jobs and enhance the economy of the state.

Wike said that Rivers people were happy that the Train 7 of the NLNG would soon come on stream, because it is key to the growth of the state.

He spoke at the Government House, Port Harcourt, last Wednesday, during a courtesy visit by the management of the NLNG.

He said: “The Train 7 is very key to the development of Rivers State. We are glad that it will soon take off. I am happy with the quantum of jobs that the Train 7 will create in the state.

“However, these jobs should not be cleaners and unskilled workers. I want the NLNG to ensure that qualified Rivers people are employed when the Train 7 comes on stream”, Wike said.

The governor stated that the government and people of Rivers State will support the successful take off of the Train 7.

He commended the management of the NLNG for initiating the Community Health Insurance Scheme for Bonny Island, saying that the state government would partner with the company to achieve the objectives of the programme.

On the project initiated by the NLNG to supply cooking gas directly to Rivers State, instead of passing through Lagos, Wike assured that the state government would dredge the Iwofe waterways for that purpose.

“I will only support companies that mean well for the people of Rivers State. My business is to do good for our people, so that their lives can improve.

“Other companies should emulate what NLNG is doing in Rivers State. On behalf of the people of Rivers State, I commend the NLNG”, he said.

Wike also commended the NLNG for establishing their headquarters in Rivers State and also working to eradicate malaria.

Earlier, the Managing Director of NLNG, Tony Attah, had prayed that the second term of Wike would be more rewarding for the people of Rivers State, and thanked the governor for his contribution to the development of NLNG Limited.

He stated that the NLNG was set to kick-off the Train 7 of the company, where the company was expected to spend between $6billion and $7billion by way of investment.

“The employment side of the Train 7 is that it will create about 10,000 to 15,000 jobs for the people of the state. It will build the skills and capacity of the people.

“The final investment decision will be taken in October”.

Attah informed that the NLNG has worked out the modalities to ensure that cooking gas is delivered to Rivers State, instead of being routed through Lagos.

He appealed to the Rivers State governor to assist in realising the project by dredging the Iwofe waterway.

He commended Wike for promoting security in the state, which has created the right environment for investment.

“I must commend your efforts in keeping the state safe. We thank you for supporting and building security, which has given us the confidence to invest in the state. The Train 7 is a game changer”, he said.

He briefed the governor on the investments in community health insurance scheme, power supply to Bonny and the eradication of malaria in Bonny.

Chris Oluoh