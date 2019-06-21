New Telenovela, Asintado Hits TV Screen

There is a new Telenovela in town and it is really crazy hot. Titled’ Asintado’, it tells the story about the tight relationship between two siblings that became tested when they lost both parents in a fire.
The series follows the path of both siblings living polar opposite lives. The sibling’s lives are thrust into a world of politics, power and competition that shark their core values, murdered their loved ones and potentially destroyed themselves.
It is exclusive to star Times and showing on St Novella E. plus, Friday to tune at 6.50pm, you can also down load Star Times on APP.
