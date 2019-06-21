NAFDAC Bans Production Of Smaller Sniper Packs

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control has said it will soon ban the use of Paraquat and Atrazine products by farmers.

The agency said it would mount evidence that the products hurt applicators and the environment.

The Director, Veterinary Medicine and Allied Products Directorate, NAFDAC, Dr Husman Bukar, said this at the unveiling of a herbicide, produced by United Phosphorous Limited.

The product launched at the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture, Ibadan, was developed in collaboration with UPL, IITA and Springfield Agro Company Lagos.

Bukar said the decision was coming at a time when new herbicides that were safer and environmentally-friendly were being registered in Nigeria.

“A date for the ban has not been announced but it will happen very soon. Paraquat has been banned in several countries and we cannot continue to allow it to come into Nigeria,” he said.

He also announced stricter measures to curtail the use of Sniper (Dichlorvos or 2,2-dichlorovinyl dimethyl phosphate) in homes to end the abuse of the pesticide which in recent times had been associated with suicides in Nigeria.

“Recently, some suicide cases have been associated with people drinking Sniper. Henceforth, we call on the agro-chemical industry to enhance their distribution channels so that this product (Sniper) gets to only accredited distributors and marketers”.