Muhammed Floors Incumbent Talle, Emerges New FA Chairman

The Second Vice-Chairman of the FCT Football Association (FA), Mouktar Muhammed, yesterday in Kuje defeated incumbent Chairman Musa Talle to emerge the new Chairman of the association.

Muhammed gathered 11 of the available 15 votes to emerge winner after the FA board elections held amidst tight security.

Tidesports source reports that the choice of Kuje by both the Electoral Committee and the FCT FA as venue of the elections had earlier raised eyebrows.

Muhammed later told sports journalists he was delighted about how smoothly the electoral process went.

He also said the development of football facilities in the FCT and welfare of stakeholders ranked high on his agenda.

“We want to develop football facilities in the area councils. We also want to critically address the welfare of players, coaches, referees and other stakeholders.

“We need to utilise the goodwill recently attached to the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja to ensure that it returns to being the home of our national teams”.