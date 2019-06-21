Mo Abudu To Chair 47th Int’l Emmy Awards Gala

Nigeria’s Media Mogal Mo’Abudu, who was elected as a director of the International Academy of Television, Arts and Sciences has been chosen to chair the 47th International Ebony Awards Gala in New York.

The International Emmys whose gala is slated for November 25th 2019 in New York made the announcement in an instagram post on Tuesday. The well known film producer also announced the honour on her instagram page.

I am honoured to chair the 47th International Emmy Awards gala that celebrates extraordinary Television producers from all over the globe. I would like to thank the International Emmy Awards for the honour and opportunity.

“As producers we are in a unique position to share fresh, authentic and original stories with a global audience. Our content is not limited by language or culture. viewers want to see stories, that reflect their everyday lives which can be found everywhere.

“At Ebonylife, we believe in changing the global African Narative, and like many,, we connect the world with our stories.

As a Nigerian television producer. I am honoured to chair the 47th International Emmy Awards and be part of an organization that celebrate extraordinary television producers from all over the globe”.

