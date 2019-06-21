LSBBA Wants Corporate World In Grassroots Sports Dev

The Chairperson, Lagos State Basketball Association (LSBBA), Barbara Harper, yesterday called on the corporate world to key into the development of youths by sponsoring grassroots’ events.

Harper told newsmen that the associations had big plans to engage youths by organising several back to back events, but that paucity of funds might hinder them.

She said: “We need the corporate world to key into our events and sponsor our programmes, outlined for the year as it concerns the development of our youths.

“Already, in the space of two months, we have organised the youth Basketball League which ended on a very high note.

“Now we are back with the Eko Basketball League which is the rebranded Lagos City Basketball League to dunk off June 23 at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere.

“With the support of the corporate world and many well-wishers of the sport, we can do so much and achieve a lot.’’

The chairperson said that with a viable competition, youths would have chance to showcase their God- given potential.

“We are grooming quality players that can fit into the senior/junior national levels, the national sports festival and most importantly, be able to get the attention of international scouts.

“With a viable competition, the young players would be able to showcase their qualities and get noticed.

“We have approached Lagos State Sports Council for support, but they have urged us to seek support from the corporate world because of paucity of funds.

“This is why we look up to the corporate/private, parents, well-wishers to come to our aid and throw their weight on our programmes.’’

Tidesports source reports that the Eko Basketball League which will dunk off on June 23 comprises eight elite teams competing for the boys’ category.

The teams include Hoops and Read, Nigeria Customs, Raptors, Police Batons, Dodan Warriors, NAF Rockets, Flames and VGC.

“In the girls’ category, we have First Deep Water, First Bank, Dolphins, MFM, IGP Queens and Raptors constituting the six teams registered for the event.”

Tidesports source gathered that there will also be an introduction of the Eko Youth League for the U-13 and the U-16 categories for the junior teams.

This is expected to run for three months for all the registered academies in Lagos State.