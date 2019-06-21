Lawmaker Urges Nass To Commence Electoral Reforms

A Lagos lawmaker, Mr Victor Akande, yesterday urged the 9th National Assembly to commence work early on constitutional amendment and Electoral Act reforms to deepen the nation’s democracy.

Akande, a two-term member of the Lagos State House of Assembly representing Ojo Constituency I, made the appeal in an interview with newsmen in Lagos.

According to him, it is high time the federal legislature give the nation an electoral law that will address challenges facing elections and reduce the number of political parties.

“NASS should know what is right and start working on the Electoral Act cum Constitution. Let them look at it and start now because we know that the process of amending written and rigid constitution is cumbersome.

“So, the earlier the better. In the next six months or one year, significant progress should have been made by the National Assembly on electoral reforms and amendment to some anachronistic and outdated laws that do not meet current realities.

“There is a lacuna in the constitution and in the Electoral Act. The power should come from the constitution to specify the number of political parties the nation should adopt.

“If we want to be a two-party state, let us be a two-party state; if we want to be a three-party state, let us be a three-party state.

“Having a many parties is a problem for the country. It has created a lot of confusion.

“I would have loved us to go back to the days when we had just five political parties. If at all we need up to five, five should be the maximum. The constitution and the electoral act should state this categorically,” Akande said.

The lawmaker expressed the hope that the nation would get it right gradually with various amendments to the constitution and electoral laws.

“We must correct all these anomalies now that we have ample time before next elections.

“The Eighth National Assembly has done well and tried its best on electoral Act amendment. This should continue until we get it right and and receive the president’s assent,” he added.

On INEC’s proposal for de-registration of dormant parties, Akande said that the constitution was clear about registration of political parties but did not envisage dormancy of some parties.