Joshua Should Rebuild Before Ruiz Jr. Rematch

Anthony Joshua should consider taking “one or two fights” to rebuild before facing Andy Ruiz Jr in a rematch, says Amir Khan.

Joshua, 29, lost his IBF, WBO and WBA world heavyweight titles to Ruiz in a massive upset in New York on 1 June.

Khan said that when he lost for the first time in 2008, it proved “the best thing that ever happened to me” as it prompted a “rebuild”.

“I don’t think he should fight Ruiz straight away,” said Khan, 32.

“If he fights him again, it will be very hard to overcome that. I thought it would be very good for Joshua to have one or two fights to rebuild himself and his confidence.

“Not that he needs it but while you have the opportunity to do that, you might as well.

“In boxing, people just want to see you in harder and harder fights. Had he won, people would want him in with Deontay Wilder or Tyson Fury.

“He’s so young as a heavyweight, this would give him a chance to improve on things and come back stronger.

“Then when it does come to be time for Wilder and Fury, he would be more than ready. Maybe defeat by Ruiz will be a blessing for him.”

Joshua – whose defeat by Ruiz was the first of his career – has a contractual right to a rematch with the American-born Mexican, slated for later this year.

Khan too was stunned in 2008 by Breidis Prescott, as he was stopped for the first defeat of his career. He has since compiled a record of 33 wins and five defeats, including a world-title reign at super-lightweight.

“There’s always pressure on you when you get beaten,” added Khan. “You think: ‘Do I still have it in me?’

“People start saying you’re not what they thought you would be. That does affect you mentally. You have to use the criticism as motivation.

“Getting beaten so early in my career, I learned to build myself up again. I had to prove people wrong – and becoming a world champion was a good way to stop critics.

