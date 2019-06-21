Importation Of Used Vehicles Through Land Border Remains Banned – Customs C-G

The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Retired Col. Hameed Ali, has said that importation of used vehicles through land border remains banned, urging stakeholders to embrace the connectivity platform.

Ali made the disclosure during the inauguration of the connectivity platform established by the European Union at Seme Border to improve trade. The event held yesterday.

According to him, customs is not opening land border for importation of used vehicles but is interested in the success of the connectivity platform to facilitate border trade between Nigeria and Benin Republic.

The customs boss urged all stakeholders to embrace the platform to enable the two countries to achieve seamless operations and trade facilitation.

He said that the platform would assist genuine traders, adding that smugglers would be fought. 30% tax holiday:

“We are envisaging compliance, and we hope we get compliance; where individual decides not to comply, then the customs will ensure there is no illicit trafficking between the two countries,” he said.