Ihedioha Tasks Corps Members On National Dev

Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State has called on National Youth Corps (NYSC) members deployed to the various states of the federation to contribute their quota to nation development.

Ihedioha gave the advice yesterday at the official opening of the orientation course for 2019 Batch ‘B’ Corps Members deployed to Imo at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Eziama Obaire, Nkwerre Local Government area.

Represented by Mrs Uche Ezeonyeasi, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Talent and Youth Development as well as the Chairman of Imo State NYSC Governing Board, Ihedioha congratulated the corps members for the successful completion of their programmes in their various institutions.

The governor said that the NYSC scheme had enhanced national unity and integration and impacted on the economic growth of the nation through its skills acquisition programmes.

He advised the corps members to make concerted efforts in helping the scheme to fulfill its obligations and goals.

Ihedioha urged the corps members to feel at home and enjoy the hospitality for which the state had been known and pledged the determination of his administration to help the NYSC in the state to fulfill its obligations.

“Imo is the hospitality hub of Nigeria. Feel free and enjoy the state. Behave well and obey the rules guiding the camp,” he said.

management, staff of NYSC and corps members to support and drive home the Rebuild Imo Policy Agenda of the current government.

The state coordinator, however, appealed for the construction of a staff hostel in the orientation camp to accommodate all the camp officials during the orientation programmes