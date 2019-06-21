I Just Needed A Child To Call Me Mother, Jos Baby Thief Confesses

Mrs. Leritshimwa Diyal, the 32-year-old woman, who has confessed to stealing a three-day-old baby in Plateau State Specialist Hospita, Jos has said that the desire to have a child, who would call her mother, pushed her into committing the crime.

Diyal, a student of College of Health Technology, Zawan, in Plateau, made the confession while speaking with newsmen when she was paraded by the Plateau Police Command yesterday in Jos.

The baby belonging to one Mrs Mary Chukwuebuka of Zaramangada area of Jos, was stolen three days after she put to bed at the Plateau Specialist Hospital.

When the matter was reported to the headquarters of the Plateau State Police Command in Jos, it immediately commenced investigation which led to the arrest of the suspect.

Diyal, before her arrest, had claimed that she gave birth at a kidnappers’ den. She also claimed that she registered for antenatal care at the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH).

“I have been married for over seven years without a child; the desire to have one pushed me into stealing another woman’s child.

“My husband and I have sought for medical attention to ascertain the reason for our childlessness, but to no avail.

“I have contacted many orphanages to adopt a child, but none granted me the opportunity, that is why I resorted to stealing.

“I regret this desperation. I wasn’t thinking straight when I stole the baby. I plead that justice be tempered with mercy,” she pleaded.