‘I Acquired Guns To Protect Myself – Student

The efforts of the Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar, Prof. Zana Akpagu, to rid the institution of cultism got a huge boost as the varsity security arrested a level 400 student of Medicine and Surgery over alleged cultism, illegal possession of firearms and military uniforms.

The Student, Ikezue Nnamdi Kingsley, 27, who was handed over to the Police and paraded last Thursday confessed that he was a cultist and as such acquired the guns for his protection.

Kingsley, who was paraded by the Cross River State Police Command along with 24 other suspects for various crimes ranging from armed robbery and kidnapping to fraud said he got the firearms from a friend.

Speaking with reporters, he said: “I was a student of the Nigerian Military School, Zaria, and deserted in 2014 before I came to do Medicine in UNICAL. That is where I got the military uniform. The firearm is what I used to protect myself; I got it from a friend. It is not licensed. I know it is wrong to own an unlicensed firearm. I own it because I am a cultist. It was the devil; it was not my intention. My intention was to be a good boy. I have never shot anybody.”

Police Commissioner, Austin Agbhonlahor, told journalists that the command was not unmindful of the recent cult clashes in the state, especially in Calabar, as well as incessant communal crises around the boundary areas, they were receiving attention from the command as it works with the state government.

He said they have “assiduously strategised an onslaught on these cultists and criminals across the state and will never renege no matter whose ox is gored”.

Agbhonlahor said the command will continue soliciting the support of the traditional institutions, religious leaders, youth/community leaders, the judiciary and political class to jointly fight crime in the state.

Friday Nwagbara, Calabar