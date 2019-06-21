How Tribal Marks Saved Boy From Being Sold In Imo By Kidnapper

Naziru Abdulwahab, a six-year-old boy, would have allegedly been sold into slavery in Imo State by Queen Imoh, a leader of a kidnap syndicate, but for the tribal marks on his face.

Operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, arrested the suspect on Wednesday after an alarm was raised by locals living around the area.

According to Orlando Ikeokwu, the state Police Public Relations Officer, who confirmed the arrest to newsmen in Owerri, Mrs. Imoh stole the child from Kaduna State, and conveyed him to Imo State to be sold.

Imoh was said to have in the past, sold her son for N200,000 and another for N230,000 before she was arrested.

Ikeokwu disclosed that: “On June 13, operatives of Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, acting on intelligence arrested one Queen Imoh, a native of Cameroon but residing in Kaduna, with a stolen child, one Naziru Abdulwahab, male aged six, at Umuna, Orlu.

“Queen stole the boy from Kaduna State and brought him down to Imo State to sell him to her partner, but unfortunately for her the said buyer rejected the boy on the basis that the boy has tribal marks on both side of his head.