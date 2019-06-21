How Lawan Was Pressured By Aisha Buhari, APC Supporters To Sack Festus Adedayo

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, withdrew Festus Adedayo’s appointment.

Our correspondent reports that Lawan took the decision, barely 48 hours after appointing Adedayo as Special Adviser on Media and Publicity.

This came after some supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) kicked against the appointment.

Yesterday morning, a group known as APC stakeholders accused Lawan of rewarding President Muhammadu Buhari’s enemies.

Abu Andrew, spokesman of the group, had said the appointments were “glaring” reward to people who have insulted Buhari.

“No doubt, the appointments are glaring reward for people who have not only insulted the person of President Muhammadu Buhari but also severally maligned the integrity of the office he occupies,” Andrew fumed.

Buhari’s wife, Aisha, tweeted the video of the group’s protest on her verified account, which contained the caption “You cannot drive an agenda with people who don’t believe in that agenda…how will you achieve your purpose If you bring in people who fought against your agenda.”

Lawan swiftly moved to rescind Adedayo’s appointment hours later.

“The office of the President of the Senate has reviewed the appointment of Mr. Festus Adedayo as Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the President of the Senate and decided to rescind its decision on the appointment, and wishes Mr. Adebayo the best in his future endeavours,” His Special Assistant on Media, Mohammed Isa, said in a statement.