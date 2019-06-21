Gov Dickson Wrestling Championship: Lack Of Funds Threatens Rivers Participation

Rivers State wrestlers may miss the opportunity of being part of the 2019 edition of Governor Dickson wrestling championship.

This is as a result of lack of funds. As at presstime, the state contingent was still in the dark over their fate as regards the wrestling championship.

Speaking in a chat with Tidesports yesterday, Rivers State wrestling coach, Eli Oyonomunude, said that proposal has been made and sent to the Ministry of Sports over a month now, at the moment there is no green light as to when or if funds would be made available for the competition.

“The response I get is no commissioner, no money”, Coach Oyonomunude said.

He explained that the team is well prepared for the championship as they are determined to win medals for the state, adding that the possibility of taking part in the event is very slim.

“We are fully prepared but possibility of team Rivers wrestlers participation is not clear, no money issue may arise”, he added.

The championship is open for all states within the region, which comprises Akwa-Ibom, Cross River, Delta, Edo and Rivers State.

It would be recalled that the competition was scheduled to hold from 23rd to 30th of this month in Yenegoa, Bayelsa State.