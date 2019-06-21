Garden City’s Emerging Singer, VOW To Be Unveiled, Sunday

An emerging gospel singer in the Garden City, Voice of Wisdom (VOW), will be unveiled on Sunday, June 23, 2019.

VOW (Wisdom Nwachukwu) is the last daughter of a Port Harcourt-based journalist, Ignatius Chukwu, General Manager/Regional Editor of BusinessDay, who works with Nig Info in Port Harcourt, but has a string calling in gospel songs.

VOW will be unveiled along with some others discovered by a record label, JC Records, at ‘The Hub’ (a mega event centre) on Peter Odili Road near Trans-Amadi.

The Port Harcourt manager of JC Records, Emma Steve, said arrangements are in top gear and that the discovered stars would be unleashed to the nation thereafter.

VOW studied English/History in the UNN before picking up a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism at the International Institute of Journalism (Abuja; affiliated to the University of Maiduguri), and did internship in a radio station and now works with Nig Info in Port Harcourt where she aspires to break into the airwaves as an On-Air-Personality (AOP). Her father (Chukwu) said VOW had been identified from infancy when she had been inclined to voice and was the newscaster of her school. “She loves drawings and designing, all total arts’, he added.

About the event, VOW, who hails from Mbutu in Aboh Mbaise LGA, said: “I am based in Port Harcourt, Rivers State presently. I am a gospel singer and minister, and also a journalist. I love singing and in the gospel way. I was linked to JC Records through the pastor of Eleutherial Ministries, Kingsley Nwachukwu. I am ever grateful, humbled and touched for the honour and privilege.

“So far however, my song is almost done in the kitchen (studio) where I cook my lines in the steaming tunes of my voice. Now, everything is set. I kept working on it. I also know, by His grace, that the world is about to experience one of rare wonders of God when they hear the song ‘Great and Mighty God’.

“Now, we are at that stage where we’re asking everyone at home and abroad to come and witness our unveiling where my song will be rendered for the first time and definitely not the last time. The media campaigns are out and the ticket sales are still on.

My song ‘Great and Mighty God’ is a testimony of God’s awesome powers which He uses for our preservation, healing and restoration.

“The song teaches me never to fear or tremble before any situation, because my God is mighty and loving, hence I am victorious. There is peace of mind and rest I experience in deep worship of God, and I am sure that everyone who comes in contact with the song in true worship will testify.

“I still have other songs I am putting together to bless the people of God all to His glory.

“So, right now I am expecting a great turnout for my ‘Mega Unveiling Concert’ that will properly announce and introduce me formally into the gospel music scene, where I expect to play the lead for as long as I shall live, by God’s grace.

I also hope to touch lives round the world, if God breathes on my songs and ministry; that way I know I will not fail or fall. I hope to always usher people unto true worship to be filled with the Holy Spirit more than I entertain them. This is because the moment people can only be entertained by my songs but no longer be connected with God through them, then I would have failed, and God forbid that I should fail.

And to all my wonderful fans out there I want you to expect beautiful and wonderful songs from me always, because I owe you that. You mean everything to me. You are beautiful people, wonderful and deserving of the best. I also hope to see all of you at ‘The Hub Event Centre’ on Peter Odili Road in Port Harcourt this Sunday, June 23, 2019. It is coming on the platform of JC Records where God is waiting to touch you through my song ministration. Remain blessed.”

JC Records is a label that has hit the Garden City in search of true gospel singers who push from the heart and aim for salvation. They have picked out those they regard as the best and would unveil them on Sunday to the world.

According to Steve, the PH representative, “the aim is to encourage young singers to realize their dreams and help in building a body of voices that can disarm Satan any day.

“This is the objective and the model which seem to attract budding gospel singers from the city that gave the world Mercy Chinwo and many others. More seems to come”, Steve added.