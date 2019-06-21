FG To Proscribe Al-Majiri, Others

The National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, yesterday, disclosed that some groups like the Al-majiri groups would be proscribed by the Federal Government.

He briefed State House correspondents at the end of NEC meeting chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Noting that the groups are becoming a problem to the society, he said that education is every child’s right.

He also pointed out that drivers of insecurity in the country included unemployment, poverty and increasing population.

On the $1billion approved for security in 2017, he said that it was meant for the military.

He, however, said that he was not aware if the money was given out.

Also, towards resolving the security situation in the country, the National Economic Council (NEC), yesterday, set up a Security and Policing Committee.

This was disclosed by the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

According to him, members of the committee included Governors of Ekiti, Bayelsa, Ebonyi, Katsina, Kogi, National Security Adviser and Chief of Defense Staff.