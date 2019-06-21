Education Dev: Academy Honours Wike’s Strides

In recognition of his contributions to the development of education across the country, the Nigerian Academy of Education (NAE) has nominated Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike as a honorary fellow of the academy.

Announcing the recognition at the Government House, Port Harcourt during a courtesy visit, yesterday, Secretary General of the academy, Prof Elizabeth Okeke said Wike was nominated because he has dutifully served the country in the promotion of education.

Okeke said: “You were nominated by the academy because of your contributions to the development of education. You are to be conferred with the position of the Honorary Fellow of the Nigerian Academy of Education. It will be conferred on you on the 5th of November, 2019.

“We appreciate your contributions in nation building. We considered all your contributions in the field of education, dating back several years. We have decided to recognise you officially as the apex education body in the country”, Okeke said.

Okeke urged the governor to continue developing the education sector, noting that Nigerian Academy of Education will always collaborate with him.

She said that the Nigerian Academy of Education will hold its 34th National Congress in Port Harcourt between 4th and 7th November, 2019.

“We are here to congratulate you for your exceptional leadership. We are praying for you to succeed more in the course of your second term”, he said.

Responding, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike thanked the academy for accepting to host their national congress in Port Harcourt, saying that it would attract educationists from across the country.

“We thank you for accepting to host the congress in Port Harcourt. That means people from all over the country will come to the state. When they come, they will see that Port Harcourt is peaceful”, he said.

The governor noted that his pledge to construct a new Convocation Arena at the University of Port Harcourt would be actualised.

Wike urged the Nigerian Academy of Education to work in unity to promote education, and added that the academy should ensure that the 34th Congress is the very best.

“We will give you all the necessary support to ensure that the forthcoming congress is the very best in the history of the academy.

“I thank you for your prayers. But for your prayers, we wouldn’t have been here. We thank God that He has done the best for Rivers State. We thank God that He heard our prayers”, he said.