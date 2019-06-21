Edo APC Chieftain, Idahosa Calls For Oshiomhole’s Resignation

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State and former Political Adviser to Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, Mr Charles Idahosa, has called for the resignation of his former boss from the position of the National Chairman of APC.

Idahosa, who was Political Adviser to Oshiomhole while the latter served as Edo State governor, noted that Oshiomhole was desecrating the temple of democracy by sponsoring anti-democratic practices.

Speaking during a press conference in Benin City, the Edo State capital, he said, “We are all not very happy with what is happening in Edo State today, especially with the political division and the confusion. This is a situation in which we ought to be very happy; it is so strange. It is like a tragi-comedy with what is happening. We have a governor who was brought up by a political party and the people out there are very happy and commending this governor for working so hard. He is very popular and you will attest to that but the problem is with the leadership of the party.”

He continued, “While the voters are very excited, the people who brought him into power are not happy with him because, according to them, he is not carrying them along.”

On the crisis rocking the APC in Edo State, he said the governor has repeatedly told leaders of the party that he has no issue with the National Chairman, adding, “But the National Chairman, Oshiomhole has refused to say ‘I did not send anybody to form any group against the governor. I have no problem with the governor. Silence means consent. Why has he not said a word. It is a matter of simply saying, ‘I sent them or I did not send them.’”

He said the disagreement has snowballed into the House of Assembly imbroglio, stating, “I make bold to say that Adams Oshiomhole is responsible for the problem of the APC in Edo State today by his silence and people like us know that these boys on the streets are his boys. I am not his boy because we are contemporaries. Adams Oshiomhole’s refusal to speak means he is supporting them because I do not see anything wrong for him to come out and say he did or did not send them.”