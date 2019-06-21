Delta Assembly Confirms Eight Commissioner Nominees

The Delta State House of Assembly, yesterday confirmed the list of eight nominees submitted to it by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

The list comprises four former commissioners who served during the first tenure of the governor, former speaker and a Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP).

Top on the list is Mr Basil Ganagana, a former speaker of the Assembly and Chief Festus Ochonogor, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

The list also consisted of four former commissioners who served during the first tenure of Okowa, Mr Peter Mrakpor, Chief Patrick Ukah, Chief James Augoye and Mr Chika Ossai.

They were all given the privilege of taking a bow and go after they introduced themselves to members of the House.

Mrs Florence Alantan and Prof. Patrick Muoboghare also enjoyed the privilege of taking a bow and go as directed by the Speaker of the Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori.

The confirmation of the commissioner nominees followed a motion moved by the Majority Leader of the Assembly, Mr Tim Owhefere during plenary of the Assembly in Asaba.

The motion which was unanimously adopted by other members when put to a voice vote by the speaker was seconded by the member representing Ughelli South Constituency, Mr Reuben Izeze.

The speaker commended the nominees for working hard to improve the lives of people living in the state during the governor’s first term.

The House has adjourned plenary to Tuesday July 2.