D’Banj Joins Nigerian Big Wings On You Tube

Nigerian music star, D’Banj has joined few Nigerians recognised as big wings on you tube music at the Landmark event centre Lagos where he received a special silver creator award for hitting 100,000 subscribers.
The Tide Newspaper is the most respected source of news and information for readers in Nigeria , with the latest stories on politics and current affairs, business and technology, sports, culture and the arts, as well as the popular citylife supplement, with nightlife news, restaurant reviews and top events.
For comments and suggestions about our website: