Customs Intercepts Banned Injection Worth N100m In Kano

The Nigerian Customs Services, Kano, Jigawa Command has intercepted Analgin Injection worth N100 million.

Analgin Injection was banned in the country 15 years ago when it was discovered that it could lead to complications that increase the risk of heart problems.

The Comptroller of the Command, Mr Ahmad Nasir, disclosed this last Thursday while briefing newsmen on the arrest of suspected smugglers of drugs and other banned products in Kano.

According to Nasir, the command will never allow such dastardly activity which posed a great risk to citizens’ health and was capable of denting Nigeria’s image to go unabated.

“And also, if such illegal importation of banned and illicit drugs continues in the country, the fight against any form of security challenge cannot be achieved.

“Therefore, it is also our responsibility to contribute to the fight against drug abuse in Nigeria, and such requires everyone’s support,’’ he said.

Nasir advised travelers to watch their bags and belongings to as to not to fall victims of set up by some criminal elements.

In the same vein, the comptroller also said the command had in less than two months seized illegally imported rice and vehicles worth more than N266 million.

“We intercepted 54 units of vehicles, 2,814 bags of foreign rice, 1,717 jerry cans of vegetable oil, 59 bales of second hand clothing, 99 cartons of foreign spaghetti, 21 bags of foreign sugar and 40 cartons of foreign soap,’’ Nasir said.