Continue To Pray For Rivers, Wike Urges Clerics …Disowns Eleme Monarch, Calls For Due Process

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has called on the Clergy to continue to pray for the State as her enemies are still lurking around.

He also called on the Clergy to pray for his administration to conclude as the best in the history of Rivers State.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by Pastor Lazarus Muoka , the General Overseer of The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministry, yesterday at the Government House, Port Harcourt, Governor Wike said Rivers State will remain dedicated to God for His blessing and protection.

He said: “Please continue to pray for us because the enemies will never rest. What you are doing is to win souls for the Almighty God.

“We will continue to partner with the Church. Like I have always said, Rivers State is a hundred percent Christian State. I know what God has been doing for us and I have no apologies for insisting that Rivers State is a Christian State. I will not be intimidated or cowed by anybody “.

Governor Wike urged the Church to continue to intercede for his administration to remain focused in delivering quality leadership to Rivers people.

“Pray for this administration to be one of the best that our people will always positively remember,” he said.

Governor Wike thanked the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministry for bringing the crusade to Rivers State as it will attract the blessing and peace of God to the state.

In his remarks, General Overseer of The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministry, Pastor Lazarus Muoka said that the victory of Governor Wike was designed by God.

He said: “Your Election was divine. Govern with the fear of God. God who started with you, will ensure that you end the race very well”.

He commended Governor Wike for his declaration that Rivers State is a Christian state. He said that God will usher in a period of peace and prosperity to the state.

Pastor Muoka prayed that Rivers State will be the very best because of God’s blessing. He prayed that at the end of Governor Wike’s second term, everyone will testify to the divine touch. He also prayed God to give Governor Wike victory over his enemies.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has warned Chief Appolus Chu to stop speaking on behalf of the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers as he was not a government-recognised traditional ruler.

Wike also warned Chief Appolus Chu to stop parading himself as the One-eh Eta Ogale in Eleme Local Government Area.

Speaking during a meeting with traditional rulers in Eleme Local Government Area, last Wednesday at Government House, Port Harcourt, Wike said a government-recognised traditional ruler cannot be deposed without the involvement of the state government.

“It is illegal to remove a traditional ruler recognised by the state government. Government must be in the know before a government-recognised traditional ruler is removed.

“The Government Official Gazette Number 8, 26th May, 2015, Volume 51, Traditional Rulers recognised One-eh Ogale as HRH Godwin Bebee Okpabi.

“Bebee did not support me, but I am doing this because of the law. Therefore, you cannot on your own remove a government-recognised traditional ruler. Let’s not do what will cause crisis in Eleme Local Government Area”, he warned.

Wike informed the meeting that he has asked the Chairman of the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers, King Dandeson Douglas-Jaja, to formally protest to the National Council of Traditional Rulers on the issue.

He stated that if any community wants to depose a government-recognised traditional ruler, it must follow the laid down procedures.

“If the people of Ogale no longer want this man as a chief, they should take the right steps as provided by the law”, he advised.

On the construction of the Eleme-Oyigbo Road, Wike called on the chairman of the LGA and traditional rulers in the area to ensure that the youths cooperate with the contractor to deliver the project without hindrance.

He also charged traditional rulers to ensure that they promote security in their domains to avoid sanction.

In a remark, Chief Appolus Chu said that he was a peaceful man, pointing out that he would comply with the directive of the Rivers State governor.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers, King Dandeson Douglas-Jaja urged Chief Appolus Chu to tow the right path, adding that the state government would recognise Chief Appolus Chu when it gets to his turn.

The acting King of Eleme, King Philip Odele promised that the people would get things right at the end of the day.

The Chairman of Eleme Local Government Area, Barrister Philip Okparaji thanked the Rivers State governor for intervening in the issue for the good of Eleme people.

Service commanders in the state attended the meeting alongside top officials of the Rivers State Government.