“Burna Boy Is My Crush” – Regina Daniels

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels-Nwoko has revealed the identity of the man she is crushing on at the moment as Burna boy. The actress opened up on her crush for Burna boy in a new video posted on her official you tube page.

In the six minutes long video, Regina says her crush is the musician who she also referred to as ‘ Ganja man’ Her love for Burna was further reiterated when she said the singer’s track ‘Vampire’ remains her favourite song.

The actress went ahead to reveal that English football club, Manchester United was her favorite football club. When asked of her marital status, she adjusted her engagement ring and simply said ‘married’ she noted that she does not give a second chance, but also confessed of being a night crawler.

The Nollywood actress returned to a movie set for her mum’s new production, “The Enemy within” which features Bolanle, Ninalowo, Sola Sobowale, Desmond Elliot and Ken Erics.

