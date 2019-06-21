Bridge Gender Disparity In Education – Expert

A seasoned counselor in Rivers State, Mrs Jessica Nneka Moses, has urged stakeholders in education across the globe to take measures that would bridge the gender disparity gap in education and other sectors by giving all persons equal opportunity to thrive.

Speaking with The Tide yesterday in Okoloma-Afam, on the need to balance gender gap in education, among other issues, Moses opined that it should start with access to services that empower women to plan their lives.

She said that it is for this reason the international organisations see the need for gender-balanced boardrooms, governments, media coverage, employees, in wealth creation and even in sports and business development, among others.

Moses stressed that gender balance was essential for economies and communities to succeed.

According to her, “UN women who have tacitly modified the global theme as: ‘Think Equal, Build Smart, Innovate for Better Change’, put innovation by women and girls at the heart of efforts to achieve gender balance.”

She asserts: “The United Nations women have begun achieving a gender-balance world requiring social innovations that work for both women and men leaving no one behind.”

On conflict monitoring and resolution, Moses said that women have the best source of information regarding the unpleasant activities of youths that could serve as useful tools to enhance security in the country.

She further stated that since women and children are more vulnerable in crises cases, it would not be out of place for women to be involved in peace building in their various communities.

The erudite scholar noted: “In every crisis situation, women and children are more vulnerable. They often are the majority of the people we see in Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps after any crisis. This has been a case in point.”

She added that when there is peace in any community, this class of people benefit more. “The children can go to schools while the women can engage in several societal activities to keep their homes.”

Concerning peace and its benefits, Mrs Moses explained: “If women benefit more when there is peace, it will be plausible for us to be agents of peace building in our communities. Women must do everything possible to sustain peace and prevent crises.”

She used the opportunity to admonish women to desist from covering youths involved in acts capable of jeopardising peace in their various communities and report to appropriate authorities such inimical behaviours.

Bethel Toby