Bayelsa Speaker Pledges Fairness In Discharge Of Duty

Speaker of the Bayelsa’s State House of Assembly, Hon. Tonye Isenah has pledged to be fair in the discharged of his duty.

Isenah made the pledge yesterday’s plenary, while he reiterated his commitment to delivering the dividends of democracy to the people.

He also urged members especially the opposition not to be antagonistic rather they should work closely with the state executive for the development and interest of the citizens above party interest.

He noted that much was being expected from them as lawmakers to reposition the state for development.

Isenah, thanked his constituents and stakeholders in the state for the opportunity given him to serve.

Also, other members who spoke thanked God, the governor, party stakeholders and constituents for the privilege given them to contribute their quota towards the development of the state.