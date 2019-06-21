Audit C’ttee Invites Seven LG Councils To Appear, Today

The Committee to Investigate and Audit the Financial Transactions of the 23 Local Government Councils in Rivers State has invited the chairmen of Abua/Odual, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni, Port Harcourt City, Andoni, Eleme, Khana and Tai local government areas to appear before it, today.

A statement signed by the Secretary of the committee, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, in Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday, directed the chairmen to appear with their council secretaries, head of local government administration and head of personnel management.

Others to appear alongside the chairmen include treasurers, cashiers as well as the directors of works of the seven councils.

The statement added that Abua/Odual, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni and Port Harcourt City Local Government are to appear at the Conference Room of the Deputy Governor’s Office at the Government House in Port Harcourt by 10 am prompt, while Andoni, Eleme, Khana and Tai are to appear at the same venue at 1pm prompt.

The statement further directed affected officials to ensure compliance with the invitation, and be punctual.