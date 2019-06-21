Aramide Gets Grammy Award Appointment

Nigerian born music star, Aramide Sarumoh, better known as Aramide has been appointed as a member of the Board of Governors for Washington DC chapter of the Recording Academy (the Grammys in the United States.

The 33-year-old Afrosoul singer who had been an active voting member of the Recording Academy for several years took to her instagram page to announce this beautiful achievement.

“I am proud to have been elected as Board of Governor and look forward to supporting the cause of the Recording Academy. The Recording Academy plays a vital role in supporting and advocating for artistes, producers, songwriters and other professionals working in the music industry” she said.

It was gathered that the Washington DC Chapter Board on which Aramide will serve also covers Maryland, West Virginia and Virgina. The Recording Academy is the world leading society of music professionals dedicated to celebrating, honouring and sustaining music.