2019 MTV Awards: Game Of Thrones, Avengers ‘Endgame’ Emerge Top Winners

Nominated Avengers ‘Endgame’ and Game of Thrones have emerged top winners at the 2019 MTV Movie and Television Awards. Game of Thrones and Avengers carted away The Best Show and Best Movie categories respectively.

Avengers and game came out on top with three wins, while Game of Thrones scored one at the event on Monday night. Lady gaga won Best performance in a movie for her role in ‘A Star is Born’, while Elizabeth Moss won Television equivalent for the ‘Hand maid’s Tale”.

Full List of Winners

Best movie: Avenger ‘Endgame’

Best Comic Performance: Dan Levy (David Rose) Schitt’s Creek

Break Through Performance: Noah Centino (Peter Kavinsky) “To all the Boys pve Loved Before”

Best Performance on a Show: Elizabeth Moss (June Osborn offered) “The hand maid’s Tale”.

Best Documentary: Surviving R. Kelly.

Best Kiss – Noah Centineo and Lana Condor

Best performance in a movie: Lady Gaga (Ally (“A Star is Born”).

Best fight – Captian Marvel Vs Minn Eyva

Best Host – Nick Canon ‘wild and out’

Most frightened performance: Sandra Bullock (malorie ) “Bird Box”.

Reality Royalty: ‘Love & Hip hop Atlanta’

Most memorable moment: The Bachelor Colton, Underworld jumps the fence”

Best Show: Game of Thrones.

Best Villain: Josh Brolin (Thanos) Avengers Endgame.

Best Real life Her O: Ruth Bader Girls burg ‘RBG’Best musical moment: A star is born – Shallow.

Recall that last episode of HBO show Game of Thrones broke records with 19.3 million views. According to reports, the final episode of the shows got the highest view with millions of viewers tuning in despite mixed reactions from fans.

The previous record holder was the season four premiere of the sopranos in 2002 which drew 13.4 million across HBO, HBO-Go and HBO Now, the conclusion of the show made a mega hit of 19.3 million viewers across HBO, HBO Go and HBO Now.

Also, its been recorded that 13.6 million people watched the telecast on HBO making it single telecast in HBO history. Game of Thrones also overtook the Bill haderled comedy Barry 2.7 million mils across HBO plat forms from the season finale.

One of the complaints about the eighth and final season by fans was its pacing and its treatment of previous character/developments, while the first six seasons of show contained 10 episodes. Season seven had only seven episodes and eight had six as over 800 fans signed petitions to show discontent.