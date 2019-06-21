2019 AFCON: Okala Appeals To Nigerians, Prays For S’Eagles

Former Green Eagles Goalkeeper, Emmanuel Okala, has urged Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora to support the Super Eagles in their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign with fervent prayers.

Okala, who is the 1980 African Cup of Nations Cup winning Green Eagles goalkeeper, made the appeal while speaking with newsmen yesterday in Enugu.

Tidesports source reports that 2019 AFCON will kick off with the new expanded 24 teams on Friday in Egypt.

While the Super Eagles, who are in Group B, will take on debutants, Burundi, in their opening match this weekend.

Okala, who spoke on the chances of the Nigerian senior team winning the AFCON, noted that the national senior team needed the encouragement of every Nigerian.

He, however, thanked God for Super Eagles’ qualification on time and in a resounding way, but warned that the national team players should never underrate any team in the tournament.

“I must thank God for their easy sail during the qualification, their early preparation for the tournament as well as the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and Federal Government’s support to the team so far.

“I want them to go all out to win each match with high margin of goals, especially the group stage because number of goals scored alone can count for their qualification to the next round of the tournament,” he said.