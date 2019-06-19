Young Tennis Star Targets International Circuit

Young tennis player Rebecca Ekpenyong has said that her ambition is to play tennis at the International level.

Little Ekpenyong who made this known in a chat with Tidesports after Training session at the Anchorage Sports Club, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Rivers Port Complex, Port Harcourt stated that aside from her educational pursuit, she Is interested in becoming number one tennis player in Nigeria, Africa and in the World.

According to her, she had intensified her training in order to achieve her heart desire.

She expressed optimism that having won so many tournaments in the country and beyond, she would excel with necessary assistance from government, Corporate organisation and sports-loving spirited individuals, and appealed for sponsorship to achieve her dream.

Rebecca Ekpenyong hinted that she is leaving no stone unturned to become the world number one female tennis player as she currently prepares to play in the senior category of the National Sports Festivals, having appeared three times in the junior cadre, and to move on to represent the country in All African Games, Common-wealth Games and Olympic Games in the near future, adding that her greatest challenge had been sponsors to attend tournaments abroad and also gain admission to further her education in the United States of America (USA).

She used the forum to commend the Port Manager, Rivers Port Complex, NPA,

Alhaji Abubakar Garba Umar and the management of the Anchorage Sports Club for their encouragement and assistance to train on their tennis court while she is praying and waiting for her dreams to come true.

The Senior Secondary One (SSI) students also thanked her father, Coach Ekpenyong Peter Effiong who is an International Tennis Federation Coach for given her the basic trainings and encouragement, praying God to protect and bless them.