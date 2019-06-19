VC Urges Lecturers T o Use Modern Technologies

Vice Chancellor, University of Jos, Prof. Sabastian Maimako has urged lecturers to use modern technologies to teach students.

Maimako, who gave the advice, yesterday at the training of university staff on e-procurement, said that the lecturers must strive to be in tune with global trends.

Represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration), Prof. Grey Ejikeme, Maimako said that the university had invested much on Information and Communication Technology(ICT) and advised the lecturers to take advantage of the facility.

“University of Jos is rich in ICT; every department and unit must be compliant with the new trend,” he said.

Maimako further said that the training of procurement staff, which was being carried out in conjunction with Sampo Educational Idea Books Limited, a consulting firm, was to enable the institution meet global standard on e-procurement.

“The training workshop is timely because the world is going digital. The officers here must take advantage of the training and improve themselves in their respective duties,” he said.

Head, Procurement Unit, of the university, Mr Zakaria Lengka, said that the unit had always yearned for refresher courses to improve the quality of its personnel.

Lengka, who appreciated the management for the opportunity said that several attempts in the past to hold such refresher workshop had failed.

He advised the participants to note that lack of prudence and efficiency in procurement procedure could lead one to jail, urging them to always be “extra careful” while carrying out their duties.

Dr James Akanmu, one of the facilitators, said that e-procurement had procedures that must be followed, and attributed rampant financial scandals on the failure to adhere to due process.

18 heads of departments, some unit heads and the entire staff of the procurement unit are participating in the one-week workshop that commenced, Monday.