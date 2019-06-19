Two Jailed For Defiling 13-Year-Old Girl In Lagos

Two men- Olabisi Olaniawo, 35, and Busayo Adeshope, 27, who allegedly defiled a 13-year-old girl were yesterday in Lagos remanded at Kirikiri Prisons by an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

Olaniawo, who resides at Igando and Adeshope, resident of Ikeja, Lagos, are being tried for defilement, our correspondent reports.

The defendants committed the offence between 2015 and 2019 at their residences, the Police Prosecutor ASP Ezekiel Ayorinde told the court.

He said that the defendants, who are foster father and step-brother to the victim, defiled the 13-year-old orphan.

“The first defendant took custody of the girl when she was nine years old after the death of her parents and started having sexual intercourse with her.

“When the girl relocated to the second defendant’s house, which happens to be her step-brother, he was also having carnal knowledge of her.

“The girl told a trusted person what the defendants had been doing to her.

“The case was reported and the defendants were arrested,” the prosecutor said.

The offence violated Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Ruling, the Magistrate, Mrs. B.O Osunsanmi, did not take the pleas of the defendants.

She ordered that they should be kept behind bars pending the receipt of legal advice from the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPPs).

The case was adjourned until July 15 for mention.