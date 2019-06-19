“Super Falcons’ Group Stage Performance Below Average”

A former Chairman of Adamawa Queens Football Club, Emmanuel Zira says he rates the Super Falcons’ performance so far at the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup in France below average.

Zira told newsmen in Abuja yesterday that he believes the team has not impressed its fans in spite of finishing third in Group A.

“I won’t give them a pass mark.

“South Korea was expected to be the weak team in the group, considering the pedigree of players Nigeria boasts of. I expect that we should be struggling for position with France and Norway.

“Also, in the match against France, the team’s tactics were wrong. Winning the match should have been the focus, not defending for a draw, and in the end we had no answer to their superiority.

“We should not have gone toe-to-toe with Norway in the first match.