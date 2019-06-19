Sadio Mane: I Want to Get Better Next Season

Following arguably the finest season of his career, Liverpool forward Sadio Mane believes the best is still yet to come. Mane, who scored a career-high 26 goals in all competitions for the Reds, helped lead Liverpool to the club’s sixth European trophy, and first since 2005.

Mane was instrumental in Liverpool’s whopping 97 goals scored in Premier League play, and he scored a number of key goals during the team’s remarkable run to the Champions League title. That said, Mane believes there is more he can accomplish for the club next season.

In an interview with Liverpool’s official website, the Senegal international said, “To be honest, I think I improved a lot in my finishing. It was positive because I can say I improved every season, which is important in my development. I will try to work harder and harder to get better and better.”

Liverpool finished just a point behind Manchester City for the top spot in the Premier League, though, and the Reds have yet to claim a title in the English top flight since 1990. Liverpool have not won the division since the Premier League's inception in the early-1990s.

It's clear, though, that Liverpool will be in the hunt again once next season begins this coming August.

It’s clear, though, that Liverpool will be in the hunt again once next season begins this coming August. The Reds lost just one game in the Premier League all of last season, and they managed to navigate their entire schedule without a loss at Anfield in any competition.

Mane credited the Liverpool supporters with much of the team’s success. The Liverpool No. 10 added, “They played a big part in the season. There were very difficult games at home and they were always here. Keep on going because we need you! It’s very important. It makes the club special and it’s really important. Sometimes it can be a bad day and if the fans give you more motivation, it’s positive for the team and for them as well.”

Mane says that Liverpool can accomplish even more next season as they look to defend their Champions League title while also challenging City domestically. Manchester City have won the Premier League in back-to-back seasons, compiling a record 198 points in that span.

Mane said, “We have a great, great team. The future can be exciting, for sure. We’ll try to do everything to create something special.”